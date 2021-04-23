I’ve been keeping a close eye on you in social media and in the racing media and you appear to be in a good space. You seem really pragmatic and almost have a sort of “steady as she goes” approach to this whole thing. What do you think?

Yeah, it’s kind of weird, man. I’ve been in a really positive frame of mind. Overall, I’ve just had a calm kind of demeanor. Really, even before the season started, I just had this weird, kind of intuition that everything was just going to work out, you know? I’ve just tried to keep a positive attitude and just focus on the task at hand. I think the biggest deal is just focusing on really what’s right in front of me at the time. That’s really helped me this year. Instead of trying to get too ahead of myself and end up stumbling a little bit, I’ve tried to really focus. Man, we’re really just taking it day to day. I mean I’m worried about the next time I ride and focusing on the motos that we have at the track. I’m not really worried about much else. It seemed to work really well and I’ve got a lot of positivity and a lot of good people around me and that’s helping me kind of push through and staying where I need to be, for sure.

Your results in the East have been outstanding with 3-2-1-1-1-3-2 scores in the seven main events you’ve lined up for. Not a single flaw in that arithmetic, huh?

Yeah, that first little run was good, man. I was really, really happy with how we ended things. I was a little disappointed at that last Indy round. I felt like I really had that one in the bag. I got the good start and had that big crash. I fought and clawed my way back to a third place on the night, so that was a real big salvage night for me. I’ve just really tried to put myself in good positions and luckily I’ve been able to do that so far this year. I’m going to try and do that two more times and hopefully be ending this thing with a number one plate. That Indy race was important. That was a big, big race that could have went one direction or another. I was third that night and I scratched and clawed and I was proud of that ride. I left me heart out on the track, really. It was a fun race and I was a little bit bummed because I felt like I could have won that one. I did what I could and did what I had to do that night to keep myself in the points.

Rice-Eccles Stadium over in Salt Lake City. That’s a relatively small stadium and stadium floor. Do you like racing inside that venue?

I wasn’t really prepared to race there last year, but just kind of went there to maybe help Shane [McElrath] a little bit in that championship hunt he was in and stuff like that. I got to race there in five races last year and it was actually good. Now I know what to expect. I’m acclimated to the place and I know how the dirt is going to develop a little bit. I was glad I was able to race there last year.