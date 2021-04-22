And then there were two. Salt Lake City will again host the final rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Instead of the eerily vacant seven rounds of 2020, Rice-Eccles Stadium will host a limited amount of fans this year and from the rumors I hear, tickets are in short supply. This sport desperately needs full stadiums again so let’s hope this is the final time we see a half-empty stadium for the sport we all love.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track design for the penultimate round is a bit on the basic side but after three incredibly challenging ATL rounds, maybe it was time for a breather. It’s also very similar to Indy 3 so riders may be able to draw a few parallels.

The start is in the usual location for SLC, firing into a left hand 180. The first rhythm section will ask riders to triple onto a tabletop, but it might be difficult in the thin air that Salt Lake City presents. With torque and horsepower at a premium, look for the 250 class to opt for the basic line instead of the tougher ask. After the hopeful triple on, riders will step off and immediately into a triple. The first triple onto the tabletop is the most critical aspect. If you get that, the provided momentum will take care of the rest of the section.

A 180 right leads into the longest rhythm section on the track. There seems to be two ways to approach this section and that option will be decided on the first jump. If riders decide to step on-step off, they will then be set up for a 3-3-1 (or possibly 4 out). If they choose to step over the tabletop, they would then go 3-3-2. The biggest possible options are not really going to be viable, in my opinion, based on the lack of engine power. Riders could conceivably pull four out of the corner, triple through the middle and then quad into the next corner. I just don’t see that happening, though, considering the Utah dirt and previously mentioned engine difficulties.