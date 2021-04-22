Round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX

Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Bloss injured his ankle in Arlington and has been struggling ever since. The injury is still bothering him, but he’s going to give it a go on Saturday.

Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Bogle is dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s day-to-day for SLC.

Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brayton is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken right hand and broken left wrist.

Kyle Chisholm – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Chisholm is feeling better each day but is still unsure of his status for SLC 1. He’ll decide late in the week whether or not he’ll be racing on Saturday night.