Injury Report: Salt Lake City 1

Injury Report Salt Lake City 1

April 22, 2021 1:00pm
by:

Round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX

Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Bloss injured his ankle in Arlington and has been struggling ever since. The injury is still bothering him, but he’s going to give it a go on Saturday.

Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Bogle is dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s day-to-day for SLC.

Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brayton is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken right hand and broken left wrist.

Kyle Chisholm – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Chisholm is feeling better each day but is still unsure of his status for SLC 1. He’ll decide late in the week whether or not he’ll be racing on Saturday night.

Kyle Chisholm
Kyle Chisholm Align Media

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out following a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.

Vince Friese – RIBS | OUT

Comment: Friese is out with broken ribs suffered at Atlanta 1.

Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT

Comment: McElrath will miss the rest of the supercross championship with a strained back.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne hurt his back before Orlando 2 and is out for the rest of supercross.

Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Politelli sustained a concussion and AC separation in Daytona. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.

Carter Stephenson – HAND, UPPER BODY | OUT

Comment: Stephenson broke his wrist, fractured his sternum and sustained two broken ribs at Indy 3. He’s out for the season.

250SX EAST REGION

The 250SX East Region will resumes this weekend.

TJ Albright – KNEE | OUT

Comment: A knee injury sustained in Indianapolis will keep Albright out of action for the rest of supercross.

Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston. He’s back on the bike but is waiting to race until the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND | OUT

Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. He won’t be racing any more supercross in 2021.

Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Harlan suffered a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries in Daytona. His bone injuries have all healed and he’s just waiting on clearance on his head before he can start prepping for the Nationals.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz crashed at Atlanta 2 while moonlighting in the 450SX Class. He sustained two broken ribs, a bruised lung, and a chipped scapula. He’s out for both SLC rounds.

Michael Mosiman – HAND | IN

Comment: Mosiman will return to action following a broken a metacarpal bone in his hand sustained during qualifying at Indy 3.

Mitchell Oldenburg – HAND | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg went down hard at Atlanta 2 and sustained a broken ring finger and gashes on the top of his hand that required 14 stitches. He’s out for Utah.

Jess Pettis – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.

Chad Saultz – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Saultz broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.

Max Vohland – HIP | OUT

Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. The rookie is back on the bike but will not race any of the remaining supercross rounds. He’ll be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Dylan Woodcock – BACK | OUT

Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.

250SX WEST REGION

The 250SX West Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 1, 2021.

Dakota Alix – BACK

Comment: Alix was out for Atlanta due to a back injury.

Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT

Comment: Carroll is out for the season with a broken sternum, foot, and two ribs.

Martin Castelo – HAND

Comment: Castelo is out for the rest of supercross after sustaining a hand injury that required surgery.

Joey Crown – HEAD

Comment: Crown crashed during the week leading up to Atlanta and missed all Atlanta rounds. He hopes to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Mitchell Falk – LEG

Comment: Falk is out for the season with a broken femur.

Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS

Comment: Gardner is out for the season with a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE

Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus will keep Gonzales out of action for the season. He recently showed on Instagram that he is back on the bike.

Chase Marquier – ARM, HEAD

Comment: Marquier crashed during practice at Atlanta 1 and sustained a broken arm and concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Alex Martin – WRIST

Comment: Martin has a fractured carpal bone. He’s out for the rest of supercross.

Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER

Comment: Martin dislocated his left shoulder at Orlando 2. J-Mart is also out for the remainder of supercross.

Ty Masterpool – ANKLE

Comment: Masterpool is out with an ankle injury.

Carson Mumford – SHOULDER

Comment: Mumford crashed at Atlanta 2 and injured his shoulder.

Hardy Munoz – KNEE

Comment: Munoz is out for the rest of the season due to a tweaked knee suffered during qualifying for Atlanta 1.

Stilez Robertson – KNEE

Comment: Robertson dislocated the fibular head in his knee and is unlikely to race any more supercross in 2021.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER

Comment: A dislocated shoulder suffered in Arlington will keep Smith out of action for the rest of supercross.

Justin Thompson – KNEE

Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

