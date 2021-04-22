The 16th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 24, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Salt Lake City 1 (East)Saturday, April 24
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|339
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|323
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|299
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|264
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|234
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|180
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|160
|3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|158
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|138
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Other Links
General
Salt Lake City 1 Supercross
Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Race Center
Salt Lake City 1 450SX Entry List
Salt Lake City 1 250SX East Entry List
Other Info
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross.
track map
animated track map
Race Day Schedule
Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, April 24, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Salt Lake City, Utah.