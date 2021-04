While the day ended on a positive note for Ricky, title-contender Josh Strang would suffer through his worst race of the season. Strang ended up with a broken front hub and eventually finish the day 23rd overall. Unfortunately for Strang, this left him scoring zero points towards the GNCC National Championship, as the title is based off the series overall and you must finish inside the top 20 for overall points. Keep in mind, that’s top 20 overall among all the XC1, XC2, and XC3 racers and it’s not uncommon to see A class riders crack the top 20 as well. Strang, who battled Baylor down to the last turn for the win in the last race, now finds himself with ground to make up in the standings.

It would also be a tough day for Thad Duvall. Thad finished second place at the season opener but suffered a crash at the opening round of the US Sprint Enduro Series the following weekend. This crash would keep Thad out of the next three GNCC events before returning at Tiger Run. Unfortunately, Thad’s return was plagued with bad luck in the form of freak mechanical issues that cost him a lot of time and eventually dropped him out of the race with two laps remaining.

The XC2 Class Is Still Really Intense, But Girroir Is Pulling a Lead!

For the past two seasons, the battle for the XC2 class championship has been pretty close. Three riders have dominated the class, swapping numerous wins last season, while several others have played spoiler to the podium as well. Craig Delong, Mike Witkowski and Johnny Girroir were the top three XC2 riders last season and kicked off 2021 in the same fashion. Witkowski snagged the season opening win, but now Girroir is on a tear. He’s won four straight and has pulled out the biggest points lead the XC2 class has seen since 2019, but that lead is still just at 18 points!

Delong has been the most consistent rider in the XC2 class for a long time. While he’s only amassed nine XC2 race wins since coming into the XC2 class full-time in 2015, he’s always in the top five, and this year, Mr. Consistently Consistent has yet to finish off the podium.

This was a tough race for Witkowski, as a late race issue dropped him from first with two laps to go, then to third when the white flag flew, and he eventually finished the race 7th in the XC2 class. This would allow Factory Beta rider, Thorn Devlin, to grab his first-ever XC2 class podium and mark the first 250 two-stroke on the XC2 class podium this season!