With the 2021 MXGP calendar pushed into June, how are riders coping? Jason Weigandt gets time with defending World Champion Tim Gajser to learn about his approach to the season, his roots growing up in Slovenia, and, yes, his ability to bounce back up from big crashes. Then Gajser's teammate Mitch Evans talks about his path from Australia to Europe by using the Motocross of Nations as an audition.

