Atlanta Motor Speedway presented a unique look for Monster Energy Supercross for multiple reasons. Not only was the track bigger and faster than the usual stadium supercross, but the three-races-in-one-week program is still relatively new, and also comes at a very vital stretch for championships.

The big track and championship drama led to three exciting events. What did our staff like most? Here are a few opinions.

Jason Thomas (Raced professionally for a long time)

My favorite part of the Atlanta residency was the dirt. First, the amount of available dirt allowed Dirt Wurx to be creative in design and execution. The jumps were huge, the berms were tall, and the options were endless. Second, the orange Georgia clay could be the best dirt on earth. I raced on this dirt fairly regularly growing up and always enjoyed it. It offers great traction and absorbs moisture well. It's very predictable and allows for aggressive racing. I can't imagine anyone that raced these Atlanta rounds would argue with me saying this was the best dirt of 2021.

Steve Matthes (Former mediocore factory mechanic)

- I really enjoyed the length of the track and the options that it gave the guys. We had over/under bridge, two sets of whoops, sand, rollers, big-ass doubles. It was great! As I wrote in my OBS column a while ago, there have been more sub-50 second lap time tracks the last two years than there had been in the previous five years. Count me out on the 44 second tracks in the domes where everyone jumps everything on the second lap of the first practice that we've been seeing this year. As JT mentioned, the dirt in Atlanta was free and so it was plentiful! I loved the length of the track, it was exciting, it produced less lappers, the guys got to use the power of a 450 and it was pretty cool all in all. Oh and Cameron McAdoo, he was my favorite part of Atlanta also because he entertained me. A lot.