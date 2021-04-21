With how long this series is going to go and even the delay to get it started, this might help you. A lot of guys might come in over-trained for a long season. Do you think there might be a small advantage here?

Yeah, absolutely. I even found that last year when everybody was still training full-time during the lockdown. I only started riding two weeks before the season restarted in Latvia and everybody else had already been riding for those three months. I read other people doing interviews and they were complaining about feeling burnt out. But for me it felt like I was just getting started again. After you have five months off the bike, you’re just itching to get back on the bike and do some other sort of training other than cycling or gym. So for me, I’m loving every minute of being back on the bike and being grateful for every day that I get back on the bike. Honestly, I don’t mind the season starting later. For me, it would be perfect if it doesn’t start until August or September. The later the better!

How did you feel in the races before these injuries?

We started the season really strong last year, so I was very pleased with that. It was a little bit disappointing because I didn’t really quite reach my goals. The best I finished was top five overall and I really wanted to be on the podium. But every time that I was top five overall, it was only just a couple of points I missed out on being on the podium. So it was always really close. Once I started again in Latvia, it was difficult with the three rounds back to back within eight days because you know you’re not ready or prepared, and yes, racing that much does improve your fitness a lot, but if I had had an extra week or something those other races could have been a lot better. It was the same for everyone, so can’t really complain too much there. With the amount of injuries that I had and the results that I got, it was the most fun that I’ve had ever racing. Just that fact alone made it the most enjoyable. That’s what made me happy about how I rode. The results on paper weren’t so good, but how I felt riding and my fitness and the improvements that I made, I was really stoked on.

Why was it so much more fun last year?

Many years before, I’ve started the season really strong and then started to drop off throughout the year and I struggled to keep my fitness there, whereas last year I just kept building every time. Every time I got on the track I was doing better, I felt better. So it was just that progression of feeling better each time I was out there. It became addictive.

You still feel like you’ve got more progress in you if you can get healthy here?

Yeah, absolutely. I think it was only just the beginning before I broke my wrist. The weekend I broke my wrist, I felt like that was going to be my weekend to either win or end up on the podium. So, I felt like I was only just sort of getting back to my full potential before another injury struck. But that’s the way it goes sometimes. You’ve got to take it on the chin and just get back up. I’ve moved across the other side of the world not just to make up numbers. My goal is to be world champion, so we’re going to keep striving for that.