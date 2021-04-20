Kris Keefer gets to ride Vince Friese’s 2021 SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda CRF450R. Due to the limited availability of parts for the 2021 CRF450R, of the four riders currently on the roster Friese is the only rider racing the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on a 2021 model as Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, and Broc Tickle are all on 2020 models. Friese is being used as the Guinea pig/team tester as the team wanted to get a baseline on the new model before switching the entire roster to the new setup. With that in mind, Keefer talks about the bike alongside of Chad Braun, owner and founder of XPR Motorsports, who builds the engines for the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team. Brawn has worked with the team for several years, so he provides insight on specific differences between the past CRF450R models and the current 2021 CRF450R setup that Friese is running.

Hear what modifications they were able to make to get the bike comfortable for the #40 and Check out some raw clips of Keefer ripping on a motocross track. Keefer also explains the differences he felt to Friese’s’ bike compared to the Muc-Off Honda Justin Brayton replica bike that he recently rode. If you missed the video of Keefer testing Brayton’s Muc-Off CRF450R, make sure to check it out.