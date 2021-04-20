Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Vince Friese’s Honda CRF450R Bike Test

April 20, 2021 12:00pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer gets to ride Vince Friese’s 2021 SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda CRF450R. Due to the limited availability of parts for the 2021 CRF450R, of the four riders currently on the roster Friese is the only rider racing the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on a 2021 model as Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, and Broc Tickle are all on 2020 models. Friese is being used as the Guinea pig/team tester as the team wanted to get a baseline on the new model before switching the entire roster to the new setup. With that in mind, Keefer talks about the bike alongside of Chad Braun, owner and founder of XPR Motorsports, who builds the engines for the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team. Brawn has worked with the team for several years, so he provides insight on specific differences between the past CRF450R models and the current 2021 CRF450R setup that Friese is running.

Hear what modifications they were able to make to get the bike comfortable for the #40 and Check out some raw clips of Keefer ripping on a motocross track. Keefer also explains the differences he felt to Friese’s’ bike compared to the Muc-Off Honda Justin Brayton replica bike that he recently rode. If you missed the video of Keefer testing Brayton’s Muc-Off CRF450R, make sure to check it out.

  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1610 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1616 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1629 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1639 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1654 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1658 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1662 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1673 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1676 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1678 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1682 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1689 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1695 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1698 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1705 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1713 Spencer Owens
  • VF_CRF450_OWENSCE8U1724 Spencer Owens

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now