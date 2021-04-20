You’re in a whole lot better position for the championship now than maybe coming into here. Talk about that a little bit and how that factored into tonight’s event.

To be honest, I saw Cameron [McAdoo] was down in the whoops out of the corner of my eye. I didn’t see Hunter [Lawrence] anywhere. I didn’t know what happened to him. I found out that he crashed later on. I just couldn’t get myself to push. I was in I felt like too good of a position points-wise to do anything stupid. I kind of just rode it on home. Nate [Thrasher] was definitely riding good. I was kind of just pacing off him. All in all, it was a good race for points. Just the track was really brutal tonight so I didn’t want to do anything to throw anything away.

How do you feel going into Salt Lake? Obviously the pressure has got to be ramping up. It’s a new position for you.

I would say most of the pressure would be coming into this. I had two points at the first race and four points at the second one, and then I got the win that extended it to nine and now 20. That win the other night was big for the championship. I felt like it was a deciding factor. I knew I had to bring my A game to that race, and that’s what I did. I felt like I rode really good that night and did what I had to do. That was a make or break kind of ride where it could go either way. I could lose points or I could establish myself as the guy to beat in the championship. I felt like that was the race for me to do that. This race just played out good with the points scenario for me. Definitely takes the pressure off going into Salt Lake. It will be fun to race the East [Region] guys and see where we stack up against them. We’ll give it 100 percent there and maybe try to win that. That would be cool.