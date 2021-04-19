Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A Karcher K1700 Cube Electric Pressure Washer

April 19, 2021 12:45pm
TGI Freeday: Win A Karcher K1700 Cube Electric Pressure Washer

Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Karcher:

 Karcher K1700 Cube Electric Pressure Washer

Karcher's K1700 Cube electric pressure washer was developed to offer high cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use. This small pressure washer delivers 1700 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get a high level of cleaning power driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, a removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, a sturdy spray wand and an integrated aluminum handle make this high pressure washer very durable. At less than 12 inches tall and 18 pounds, this power washer is easy to carry and fits compactly on a shelf for storage. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K1700 Cube in five minutes or less! Backed by a three-year limited warranty, this compact pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. Bring back the WOW to your home and vehicles with help from Karcher!
MSRP: $169.99

  • Karcher K1700 Cube Electric Pressure Washer Karcher
  • Karcher K1700 Cube Electric Pressure Washer Karcher

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

