Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Karcher:

Karcher K1700 Cube Electric Pressure Washer

Karcher's K1700 Cube electric pressure washer was developed to offer high cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use. This small pressure washer delivers 1700 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get a high level of cleaning power driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, a removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, a sturdy spray wand and an integrated aluminum handle make this high pressure washer very durable. At less than 12 inches tall and 18 pounds, this power washer is easy to carry and fits compactly on a shelf for storage. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K1700 Cube in five minutes or less! Backed by a three-year limited warranty, this compact pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. Bring back the WOW to your home and vehicles with help from Karcher!

MSRP: $169.99