Steward Baylor Earns Third-Straight Win of the Season

Morgantown, West Virginia—Warm and dusty conditions greeted the final day of racing at the Dunlop Tires Tiger Run, round 5 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship. As the checkered flag flew after three-hours of intense racing it was AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor earning his third consecutive win of the season.

“It was good,” Baylor after the race. “Early on, I got a decent jump off the start...yeah, tried to make as many passes as I could as fast as I could. And we put ourselves in a good position early on right there with Ricky [Russell]. The pace was just wicked fast out front that first lap, Ricky and I were able to get a pretty good gap on those guys. I could close up on him in the wet stuff and in the dry stuff, you could tell, he was just riding his race and slowing down because he knew I couldn’t catch up. And I was doing the same thing. So we were sprinting where we could and holding back where we could and gapped the guys. I saw Ben [Kelley] got in third there mid-race and I was waiting for him to catch us. I saw he gained some time there in the middle and then Ricky started gaining on me and I knew it was time to drop the hammer there on those last two [laps].”

“Three in a row, we’re gaining some traction, we’re moving some serious points," Baylor continued. "I think we’re 10 points out of the lead now, coming from 40 down. So yeah, we’re moving in the right direction every weekend, we just gotta keep the traction and keep the bike on the ground and we’ll be there soon enough.”

As the green flag waved, it was Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall getting the jump off the line to earn the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro holeshot award. However, after a freak incident where a stick had wedged in his bike and ripped the fuel line off Duvall would lose a significant amount of time on the rest of the field.

Up front it would be Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell and AmPro Yamaha’s Baylor coming through timing and scoring with just six seconds separating them. Baylor would make the pass on Russell during the second lap of racing and would begin to place a gap over the rest of the field. After six laps of racing Baylor would cross the finish line to earn his third-straight win, catapulting himself into third place in the points standings.

Russell would continue to battle throughout the day, trying to shorten the gap between himself and Baylor. However, Russell would fall short of the number one spot but would still make great strides as he earned second overall. This is Russell’s first podium since his injury last season. Russell currently sits sixth in the championship standings but will be aiming for more top finishes.

“Needed this,” Russell said of his podium-finish after the race. “It’s been a while and it wasn’t a win, but it’s a win in my shoes. Come back and finally get on the podium, it took five rounds unfortunately. But Stu was just riding good. I was minimizing the gap but he was just controlling the gap. The dust was just tough. I’m just happy to be in second place today.”

“It means a lot, for sure,” Russell added on how the podium motivates him for the rest of the season. “We’ve just been a little bit off, a little bit off so just trying to put it all together. I told everyone this week I felt really good. I was practicing well so that was awesome. About halfway through I started to lose the rear brake. Luckily Kailub’s [Russell] got us doing no-rear-brake drills so I was staying off of it and it kinda came back and I was able to get the rear brake back and regain the composure and hold that consistent second place. Yeah, hopefully that momentum carries onto the next round.”