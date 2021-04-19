The whoops tonight were the toughest I think we’ve seen. Do you guys prefer them that way? Is that what you’d like to see moving forward? Does it matter to you as much that these were noticeably more tough.

There’s always a happy medium. I actually thought that in the main event, I liked them better in the main than they were in practice. At the same time, like Cooper said, I think those are probably some of the gnarliest whoops we’ve ever seen, and especially with how many there were. There was just no room for error, as you can see. I feel like it collected a lot of people today. When they built them, it’s all fun and games when you have to hit them once in qualifying practice or whatever, but then you’ve got to hit them for twenty minutes straight. It separates but at the same time they can bite you big, too. I feel like there’s other ways of doing the whoops where they’re a little bit more racey yet difficult. But in the end, everybody has to deal with them.

A lot of emotional ups and downs in the last few weeks, especially since Daytona. You talked about it last week that us and the media, we have all these things we talk about. But this loss had to be pretty heartbreaking, two to go. How do you mentally regroup and get yourself back in the mindset?

I am back in the mindset. I’m just trying. There’s not much else I can do. I love racing. I’m just going to come back to Salt Lake and try again. That’s what I want to do. Honestly, it’s fun being in this championship hunt and not being 50 points down. Obviously we had an opportunity tonight to close it up even a little bit more to make it more interesting, but it’s close enough to where anything can happen. That’s the most fun. It's fun for the team. It’s fun for me. Of course the ultimate goal is getting a championship, but at the same time I can just go out there and try my best, just like tonight. It didn’t work out into our favor, but at the same time I can go to sleep because I rode a solid race. We had a mistake and we did our battles and got a second. We’re healthy, so that’s the most important as well.