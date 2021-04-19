Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Atlanta 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

April 19, 2021 2:00pm

Have a burning question about motocross, supercross, off-road or dirt bikes that you'd like our staff to answer? Notice something interesting or funny that you think our readers would be interested in?

If you have something to ask or say, just let us know at letters@racerxonline.com. Your letter may run in the next issue of Racer X, and if it's the best of the bunch, you'll win our Letter of the Month prize.

Here are some tips to getting your letters in print and possibly winning something cool:

  1. Keep them short. We can't run letters that are five and six paragraphs long (or longer)
  2. Re-read them before submitting
  3. Include your full name, and your city and state (and country if outside the USA)
  4. Include photos when relevant

Write us now!

