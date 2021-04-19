Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Atlanta 3

April 19, 2021 1:00pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Weege and JT join me to discuss the Atlanta 3 Supercross including Cooper Webb’s big win, what’s next for Ken Roczen, the crazy 250 class, Cameron “RAM IT” McAdoo, Garrett Marchbanks, and more.

Listen to the Atlanta 3 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

