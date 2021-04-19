Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Chris Blose Provides Update Following Atlanta 3 Supercross Crash

April 19, 2021 3:15pm | by:
Chris Blose Provides Update Following Atlanta 3 Supercross Crash

At the start of the Atlanta 3 Supercross 250SX main event, AJE Motorsports/Motul GasGas’ Chris Blose suffered a bad crash. While riders were shuffling for positioning in the first rhythm section, Cameron McAdoo clipped a Tuff Block and swerved right, going underneath of Blose, who was in the air doubling through the section. Blose had nowhere to go and in an instant his rear wheel clipped McAdoo's back and head, sending the GasGas rider briefly onto his front wheel and then face first into the next jump. The race was red flagged as Blose was tended to by the Alpinestars Medical Crew. He was lifted onto a backboard and eventually transported to a local hospital via helicopter for further evaluation. 

Blose’s wife Brittany posted to social media to provide a quick update on Chris:

"At the moment,

We do not know much about Chris condition and status.

We know he was air vac to the nearest hospital.

He is awake and that’s all that matters at the moment. Updates will come once we get all this figured out!

Any positive vibes would be great! It’s been a rough week for us.

Xoxo”

Then, Brittany provided more information later on in the evening:

“Update!!!

Chris is awake, can feel everything, and possibly a broken thumb or two.

Waiting on scans and etc. for full extent of body and head injuries.

Out of anyone, he is one that can take a hit and live to tell the damn story. Plus he’s not too happy at the moment on the sequence of events.

Good news- chris said he didn’t hurt as bad as his Phoenix crash last year...that’s a plus!!!!”

[Note: Brittany is referring to the crash Blose suffered during the 2020 Phoenix Supercross Triple Crown that resulted in four fractured ribs, a dislocated wrist, a fracture in his femur, and a small laceration in his liver.]

Blose then took to Instagram and said the following on Sunday evening:

“Update: First of all, I just want to say thank you everybody for reaching out to check on my well being. Good news is I am back home after a big crash that wasn’t even my fault. After taking a helicopter to the hospital and getting scans to my head, neck and chest everything turned out to be ok with those. I got lucky enough to only get a broken thumb and fractured a couple ribs. I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support through this time. I’ll keep everyone in the loop as I find out if surgery is needed. Thanks again!”

Through eight rounds of the 250SX West Region Championship, Blose sits 11th in points with a season-best seventh at the Arlington 3 Supercross.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now