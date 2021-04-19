The rarity of winning a last chance qualifier and then going on to win the main event is such that DC Shoes actually used to put up $10,000 to whoever could make it happen. They no longer do, but that doesn’t mean it has become commonplace recently, either. So, for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher to do it not only once, but twice in one week’s time, heads were certainly spinning. Couple that with the fact that both main event wins happened to be the first and second supercross wins of his young career, and Atlanta Motor Speedway certainly treated the Tennessee native well.

After winning the 250SX main event at Atlanta 3, Thrasher spoke with the media via Zoom about his wild night.

Racer X: Nate, how do you win an LCQ and then mentally turn around and be able to go win a main event, twice?

Nate Thrasher: I think it’s tough, but you’ve got one thing in advantage. You rode the track last. I think that’s the only advantage you have. So, you’ve got to go out there in the first couple laps. You know the track better than everybody else, so you’ve just got to put down solid laps from the beginning. The main key of the races so far has been the start. So, you’ve got to just go execute the start and just put solid laps in. The start is the main key. It doesn’t leave you with a good gate pick. I got a little lucky with the gate, but it ended up being good.