Saturday night saw the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross held inside of Atlanta Motor Speedway for 2021 as the 15th round of the series commenced. It was another wild day in the life of Cameron McAdoo but this time it was overshadowed by the championship defining duel between Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb in the main event. Beyond that, Nate Thrasher was once again able to convert an LCQ victory into a main event win as well as Atlanta Motor Speedway once again provided such a unique display of racing.

