It was championship-defining night, and it fit the definition of what Cooper Webb has come to be. Down and out, the Red Bull KTM man was clinging to points, under fire from two riders while his rival Ken Roczen sped away. Ken was on fire, pulling a gap of 11 seconds, and threatening to change the paradigm for the season. With Roczen working on a second-straight win and Webb merely trying to hold on for a podium, the calculators were already out to determine the points heading into the final two-race tilt in Salt Lake City.

Then it flipped.

The whoops were the tell on this night. They were huge, and Webb described them as the hardest set of supercross whoops he’d ever hit. But he was handling them with ease, until a late crash put him on the ground. Roczen got up still holding a solid lead, but that changed everything, because he stopped skimming the whoops after that and the jump line wasn’t working. Webb, known for jumping, blitzed to the end, started making up time in chunks, and then Roczen went way wide in a corner to take the lead. With the opening of Roczen’s crash, and his own late-race charge, Webb had defied the normal supercross race strategy, waiting until the final laps of the day to put in his best work and steal a win that was seemingly never in play for him in the first place.

“It [Roczen's crash] changed a lot, it changed the dynamic,” said Webb. “He had a good lead. We were all struggling. They were extremely tough to get through all day. We were all kind of searching for lines and what to do and what not to do. I was making some mistakes early on, really just over riding and trying too hard. I had Eli and AP back there behind me, too, ready to pounce. I saw when he went down I had a shot to win the race. I just really put my head down and started to figure out the whoops. We get there at the end, and it was obviously a late-race charge. It was definitely a tough race. Stoked on it.”