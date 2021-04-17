Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Atlanta 3

Race Day Feed Atlanta 3

April 17, 2021 11:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the 15th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We're live from the speedway! We've got Justin Brayton hanging out with us in the press box, and his immediate noticed that this whoop section is super long. Tuesday's track had a double before the whoops, now the double is gone and more whoops have been added. But now Wil Hahn has told us that these whoops are a little closer together than Tuesday, so they might look gnarly but they're not as bad as they look. Still, when the unseeded 250 riders went out for the first practice, a lot of riders just chose to go around the side of the whoops. 

A lot of the layout is similar to the previous race on Tuesday, although the 3-2 rhythm that led to Cameron McAdoo's huge crash has been replaced by whoops, which is more similar to last Saturday's race here. The sand has been shifted to other sections of the course. The weather is going to be a little bit cooler than Tuesday, which will certainly be enjoyable for the riders, who were commenting on the heat last time.

It's incredible how much this series has changed over the course of two Atlanta races. Ken Roczen struggled at the first race here and took ninth, which allowed Cooper Webb to push his points lead to 22. Then Roczen answered back with a massive win while Webb struggled, and now the gap is down to 13 points. If Roczen can replicate his Tuesday race and get the lead under 10 before the series heads to Salt Lake's final two rounds, it will be very, very interesting. Also, there are tons of spoilers in the mix, as we're far from an old-school season where the title contenders automatically finish 1-2 no matter what. 

In the 250s, it's all about recovery. Justin Cooper has opened a slight gap in points over McAdoo, but McAdoo has to be hurting after his massive crash on Tuesday. Can he somehow get healed up enough to beat Cooper and apply pressure in the standings? Lots to play for tonight.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States157
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States148
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia141
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States121
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States121
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States313
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany300
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States278
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States246
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States215
Full Standings

