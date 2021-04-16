Test Ride Eight Different Beta Models At Participating Dealers

Starting this September at participating dealers, ride eight different models at your local Beta dealer's demo event. (XTrainer / 200 RR / 250 RR / 300 RR Race Edition / 350 RR Race Edition / 390 RR-S / 430 RR-S / 500 RR-S)

Contact your Beta dealer for the date, time, and location of your local Beta demo.

This program will run from September 2021 through May 2022.

Discover why Beta bikes are known for their Rideability.

Find a Beta Dealer Near You