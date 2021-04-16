And then there were three. The final Atlanta residency round is on deck and the weather looks to be welcoming. After two rounds in the last few days, we should have a nice idea of what to expect. The venue has been worked nicely and while the attendance will never match the packed house that downtown Atlanta can offer, I am judging it as a success on most levels.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track for Saturday’s race will be remarkably similar to Tuesday’s offering. The only significant difference will be the start. The start is pointed in the opposite direction and funnels riders into the track 10 seconds further into the lap than Tuesday’s setup did. I don’t see a big difference strategically or otherwise, but the look and feel will certainly change.

The only difference in the track layout will concern this start section, too. Instead of crossing over the start and heading into a tricky section of bumps and jumps, riders will have a simple straight away and funnel into the first turn each lap. This removed section was a tricky part of Tuesday’s course and its removal will also lower the lap times on Saturday. Also of note, these track maps weren’t devised with the bridge jump that Cameron McAdoo crashed on but have all been included on the final layout on race day. Will that trend continue? My guess is yes as those bridge assemblies are a big undertaking to add/remove and if they were initially included a week ago, it will likely remain for the residency duration.

As the tracks for rounds 14 and 15 are almost identical, let’s talk about a few of the key sections instead.