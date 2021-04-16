But yeah, anyways, that was COOL, right? RAM IT got over 25K new followers on IG according to PulpMX's own Travis Marx and he was the talk of non-endemic sports shows as well. Much like the Chadapult, it was the story of the race—which Alex Ray is very thankful for!

As always with these three races, it's been a very busy week for me here. I grabbed my Intense Tazer and went out for a ride on Sunday and Monday with Chris and Christina Denney from Roost MX (remember they ran the Cycle Trader Yamaha team for years) outside of Atlanta. That was great and I met up with John and Mike from Yamaha (they have most of their operations out here now) as well as Chris from Maxxis tires one night as well.

On Wednesday, Weege and I drove from Atlanta to Charlotte and of course, Weege refused to get Starbucks and bought two massive waters on the gas stop because they were two for one. We went to JGR's NASCAR HQ and met up with Jeremy Albrecht who transitioned from the MX team to working at the car HQ and helping Coy Gibbs with some special projects. For the first time since 1991, J-Bone is not going to the SX/MX races and he admitted that was weird. Coy and J-Bone let us set up in a fancy boardroom to do the PulpMX Show on Wednesday night. We had Justin Brayton, Phil Nicoletti, and Seth Rarick come down there also which was a lot of fun. We talked about ATL 1 & 2 and also bench raced about JGR MX and the good times they had with the moto team (Jeremy said that there's definitely a chance they come back to the sport if they ever find a sponsor). It was an epic show, a lot of fun was had for sure. Head to Pulpmxshow.com and have a listen. Good times!

Yesterday I went out to the USA Olympic team WhiteWater Rafting facility to ride some mountain bikes with Brayton, Phil, Rarick, Josh Obsy, and a few more guys. It was great! Maybe the best trails I've ridden so far during my SX tour of 2021. Really fun day. As you read this now, I'll be driving back to Atlanta for the third race and stopping to pedal some more with the FMIP AKA Randy Richardson.

Enjoy the race!

The Year of the Jubilee (DC)

Troy Adamitis has done it again. The creative talent behind The Great Outdoors, The Moto: Inside the Outdoors, Supercross: Behind the Dream, MX Nation and MX World, his latest film project is The Year of Jubilee. It’s a remarkable look at American motocross in the year 2020, directed by Nate Scribner.

According to the introduction, “After watching On Any Sunday, a multitude of children, parents, workers and thrill seekers escaped the turmoil of their times on motorcycles. Nothing like that explosion of off-road motorcycle racing in 1971 had been seen ever since, until 2020. Fifty years later, when everyone was told to go home, a new generation discovered the passion of their fathers.”