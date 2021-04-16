We were back at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 14th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and folks, and it was a good and unexpected event.

I still love the longer SX-style speedway track. It went backward for this round and it was busy. Had a bit of everything out there for the guys to deal with, and the temps were pretty hot, as well. The riders in the press conference mentioned how hot it was and Seth Hammaker even had to get treated right at the finish for heat exhaustion. Tougher race than you would think, right?

I don’t care about “vibe” and fireworks and all that. I’m not six years old I want to see great racing and if the speedway tracks can offer that, and I think this one has the last two races, then let’s do some more of these. Attendance wasn’t good, the speedway style places don’t offer the greatest amenities and all the Tuesday races haven’t sold a ton of tickets, but even still, a 42-second track that’s basic in a dome versus a speedway 1:40 track? Give me the speedway deal all the time!

Lots of hits and misses from ATL 2. Let’s get into it, yeah?

Hit: Kenny Roczen

Just two days after being a miss at Atlanta 1, Roczen came out and looked like a different dude in taking the win. He credited having three practices to dial in the bike a bit more as a reason he was so much better and combined with Webb’s night, he got this thing down to 13 points with that ride. He took off with the win and on the harder packed track (Atlanta 3 is gonna be like Carlsbad ICYWW) he was amazing. Awesome ride for him and that had to feel good. First win in two months for the #94.

Coop scored a podium at the first round in a good ride. He hasn’t looked really comfortable out there through the two races and that third was hard earned. At Atlanta 2 he was second early on but just slowly dropped back. He wasn’t very good in the whoops and we’ve seen this before, like say Arlington 3, but usually he figures it out. Not this race though. He wasn’t helped with a Justin Barcia-induced fall late in the race, but it was weird to see Coop not have it. I’m VERY interested to see his response at Atlanta 3.