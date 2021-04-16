Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 15th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Atlanta 3 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Atlanta 3 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Atlanta 2 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Ramyller Alves (14th in the main event) | 42 points

Jerry Robin (18th in the main event) | 42 points

450SX Class

Josh Hill (16th in the main event) | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!