Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Tuesday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.

450SX

Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Bloss injured his ankle in Arlington. The injury is still bothering him, but he’s going to give it a go on Saturday.

Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Bogle is dealing with a shoulder injury and at the moment, is day-to-day. At time of posting, it wasn’t known whether or not he’d race on Saturday.

Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brayton is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken right hand and broken left wrist.

Kyle Chisholm – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: For the first time in 2021 Chizz didn’t Chizz, and after a big crash at Atlanta 2, wasn’t in the main event. He sustained some extreme bruising, both tissue and bone, and sustained an AC separation. He told us he’s doing everything he can to be ready for Saturday, but he won’t know for sure until then if his “shoulder is strong enough to Chizz.”