The 15th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 17, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
The fifth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Atlanta 3 (West)Saturday, April 17
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Tiger RunSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Saturday, April 17
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|157
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|148
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|141
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|121
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|121
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|313
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|300
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|278
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|246
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|215
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|86
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|83
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|80
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|70
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|67
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|105
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|92
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|77
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|68
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|65
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|120
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|89
|3
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|83
|4
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|79
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|60
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|110
|2
|Rachael Archer
|110
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|75
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|74
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|64
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335
Pro Quads — Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Atlanta 3 Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Tiger Run GNCC.
Animated track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country Series
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Atlanta 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, April 17, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.
Grand National Cross Country Series
The Tiger Run GNCC Schedule
Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, April 18, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local toUnion, South Carolina.