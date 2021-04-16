Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
How to Watch: Atlanta 3 SX and Tiger Run GNCC

How to Watch Atlanta 3 SX and Tiger Run GNCC

April 16, 2021 1:30pm

The 15th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 17, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

The fifth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 Tiger Run GNCC RacerTV.com schedule.
The 2021 Tiger Run GNCC RacerTV.com schedule. GNCC Racing

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States157
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States148
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia141
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States121
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States121
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States313
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany300
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States278
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States246
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States215
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States86
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia83
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States80
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States70
5Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States67
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States105
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States92
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States77
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States68
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia65
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States120
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States89
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States83
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States79
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States60
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States110
2Rachael Archer New Zealand110
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States75
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia74
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada64
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Atlanta 3 Supercross

Atlanta 3 Supercross Race Center

Atlanta 3 450SX Entry List

Atlanta 3 250SX West Region Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

GNCC Live Laps Text Alerts

Tiger Run GNCC

Tiger Run GNCC Race Center

Tiger Run GNCC Start Rows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335

Pro Quads — Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2021 Atlanta 3 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Atlanta 3 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Tiger Run GNCC 2021 layout.
The Tiger Run GNCC 2021 layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Atlanta 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, April 17, 2021

The 2021 Atlanta 3 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Atlanta 3 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Tiger Run GNCC Schedule

Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Quads

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, April 18, 2021 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local toUnion, South Carolina.

