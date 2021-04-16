2021 Loretta Lynn's Regional Championship Registration Now Open

Morgantown, West Virginia—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that registration for the upcoming 2021 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering with MX Sports.
The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate and apart from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.
Regional Championships will once again feature a series of Youth, Amateur and Vet regionals to be held from the last weekend of May through the middle of June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest Regional’s will have combined regionals featuring Youth, Amateur and Vet classes. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET.
2021 Regional Championships Schedule:
|NORTHEAST REGIONAL
|
|
|
|June 5 & 6
|Tomahawk MX
|Hedgesville, WV
|Vet
|June 12 & 13
|Pleasure Valley Raceway
|Johnstown, PA
|Youth
|June 19 & 20
|Unadilla MX
|New Berlin, NY
|Amateur
|SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
|
|
|
|May 29 & 30
|Muddy Creek
|Blountville, TN
|Amateur
|June 5 & 6
|Gatorback
|Alchua, FL
|Youth
|June 12 & 13
|Lazy River MX
|Dalton, GA
|Vet
|MID-EAST REGIONAL
|
|
|
|May 29 & 30
|Wildcat Creek MX
|Rossville, IN
|Vet
|June 12 & 13
|Red Bud MX
|Buchanan, MI
|Amateur
|June 26 & 27
|Briarcliff MX
|Nashport, OH
|Youth
|NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL
|
|
|June 5 & 6
|Sunset Ridge MX
|Walnut, IL
|Youth
|June 5 & 6
|Riverside Raceway
|Winterset, IA
|Vet
|June 19 & 20
|Spring Creek
|Millville, MN
|Amateur
|SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL
|
|
|May 29 & 30
|Farm 14
|Centreville, MS
|Amateur
|June 12 & 13
|Swan MX Raceway Park
|Tyler, TX
|Vet
|June 19 & 20
|Freestone Raceway
|Wortham, TX
|Youth
|NORTHWEST REGIONAL
|
|
|May 29 & 30
|Washougal MX Park
|Washougal, WA
|ALL
|MID-WEST REGIONAL
|
|
|June 12 & 13
|Porterville OHV Park
|Porterville, CA
|ALL
|SOUTHWEST REGIONAL
|
|
|June 5 & 6
|Fox Raceway
|Pala, CA
|ALL
2021 Regional Class Breakdown:
|AMATEUR Regional Classes
|1
|250 B
|2
|250 B Limited
|3
|250 C
|4
|250 C Limited
|5*
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|6
|450 B
|7
|450 B Limited
|8
|450 C
|9
|125 C
|10*
|125cc (12-17) B/C
|11*
|Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|12*
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
|R+
|125 All-Star
|R+
|250 All Star
|VET Regional Classes
|13
|Open Pro Sport
|14
|250 Pro Sport
|15**
|College (18-24) (Sportsman)
|16
|Junior (25+)
|17**
|Vet (30+) (Sportsman)
|18**
|Senior (40+) (Sportsman)
|19
|Senior (45+)
|20
|Masters (50+)
|21
|Women
|R+
|Junior (25+) C
|R+
|Vet (30+) C
|R+
|Super Vet (35+)
|R+
|Senior (40+) C
|R+
|Golden Masters (60+)
|R+
|Women C
|YOUTH Regional Classes
|22***
|Mini-E (4-6) Jr.
|23***
|51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited
|24***
|51cc (4-6) Jr. Limited
|25
|51cc (7-8) Sr. Limited
|26
|65cc (7-9) Limited
|27
|65cc (7-9)
|28
|65cc (10-11) Limited
|29
|65cc (10-11)
|30
|85cc (10-12) Limited
|31
|85cc (10-12)
|32
|Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
|33
|Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
|34
|Supermini 1 (12-15)
|35
|Supermini 2 (13-16)
|36
|Girls (11-16)
|R+
|Girls Jr. (9-13)
The 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 7th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Main Image: Brenden O'Brien