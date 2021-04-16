2021 Loretta Lynn's Regional Championship Registration Now Open

Morgantown, West Virginia—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that registration for the upcoming 2021 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering with MX Sports.

The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate and apart from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.

Regional Championships will once again feature a series of Youth, Amateur and Vet regionals to be held from the last weekend of May through the middle of June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest Regional’s will have combined regionals featuring Youth, Amateur and Vet classes. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET.

2021 Regional Championships Schedule:

NORTHEAST REGIONAL June 5 & 6 Tomahawk MX Hedgesville, WV Vet June 12 & 13 Pleasure Valley Raceway Johnstown, PA Youth June 19 & 20 Unadilla MX New Berlin, NY Amateur

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL May 29 & 30 Muddy Creek Blountville, TN Amateur June 5 & 6 Gatorback Alchua, FL Youth June 12 & 13 Lazy River MX Dalton, GA Vet

MID-EAST REGIONAL May 29 & 30 Wildcat Creek MX Rossville, IN Vet June 12 & 13 Red Bud MX Buchanan, MI Amateur June 26 & 27 Briarcliff MX Nashport, OH Youth

NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL June 5 & 6 Sunset Ridge MX Walnut, IL Youth June 5 & 6 Riverside Raceway Winterset, IA Vet June 19 & 20 Spring Creek Millville, MN Amateur

SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL May 29 & 30 Farm 14 Centreville, MS Amateur June 12 & 13 Swan MX Raceway Park Tyler, TX Vet June 19 & 20 Freestone Raceway Wortham, TX Youth

NORTHWEST REGIONAL May 29 & 30 Washougal MX Park Washougal, WA ALL

MID-WEST REGIONAL June 12 & 13 Porterville OHV Park Porterville, CA ALL

SOUTHWEST REGIONAL June 5 & 6 Fox Raceway Pala, CA ALL

2021 Regional Class Breakdown:

AMATEUR Regional Classes 1 250 B 2 250 B Limited 3 250 C 4 250 C Limited 5* 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 6 450 B 7 450 B Limited 8 450 C 9 125 C 10* 125cc (12-17) B/C 11* Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C 12* Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C R+ 125 All-Star R+ 250 All Star

VET Regional Classes 13 Open Pro Sport 14 250 Pro Sport 15** College (18-24) (Sportsman) 16 Junior (25+) 17** Vet (30+) (Sportsman) 18** Senior (40+) (Sportsman) 19 Senior (45+) 20 Masters (50+) 21 Women R+ Junior (25+) C R+ Vet (30+) C R+ Super Vet (35+) R+ Senior (40+) C R+ Golden Masters (60+) R+ Women C

YOUTH Regional Classes 22*** Mini-E (4-6) Jr. 23*** 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited 24*** 51cc (4-6) Jr. Limited 25 51cc (7-8) Sr. Limited 26 65cc (7-9) Limited 27 65cc (7-9) 28 65cc (10-11) Limited 29 65cc (10-11) 30 85cc (10-12) Limited 31 85cc (10-12) 32 Mini Sr 1 (12-14) 33 Mini Sr 2 (13-15) 34 Supermini 1 (12-15) 35 Supermini 2 (13-16) 36 Girls (11-16) R+ Girls Jr. (9-13)

The 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 7th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the official event website at www.mxsports.com

or call (304) 284-0101.

Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

