Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #193 – Atlanta 2 Supercross Recap

April 15, 2021 10:20am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #193 – Atlanta 2 Supercross Recap

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair and Producer Joe talk about round 14 of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The June 2021 Issue

Inside the June issue: Examining the benefits of the East-West split in AMA Supercross. MC, RC, Reedy and more go car racing. The 1975 AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross opener in Dallas. A Day in the Dirt Down South makes its triumphant return and much more.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now