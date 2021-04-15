While Ken Roczen’s fourth win of 2021 and Cameron McAdoo’s heroic podium ride after crashing heavily have dominated the headlines of the 450SX and 250SX classes, respectively, there were plenty of other great performances to talk about from Atlanta 2. Justin Cooper had to regroup after the red flag and get another great start to grab what would become his third win of the season. Hunter Lawrence came from quite far back in the 250SX main event to just get around an ailing McAdoo for second late in the race. And Chase Sexton completed the first Honda HRC 1-2 of the year with his second straight runner-up finish in the 450SX main event.

All three riders had plenty to be excited about and they spoke with the media via Zoom after the race on Tuesday night.

Justin Cooper | 1st in 250SX

Racer X: Justin, you mentioned on the podium after going by and seeing Cameron down and then the red flag and him back on the gate and how that kind of took you out of your head space before the next restart. Can you talk about that a little bit? Has the team mentioned they’re exploring if that was allowed or anything past the race?

Justin Cooper: Always when you’re winning a race and it gets red flagged, it’s always hard to regroup and try to do the same thing. It’s not often where you can go back-to-back putting yourself in a good position, especially in a main event where all the pressure is. I was actually really glad to see that Cameron was there and ready to race. I just saw the crash. I’ve never seen a crash that gnarly. So, props to him for even being able to get up on his power because that was definitely gnarly. Back to my mindset before the race, you just got to put yourself back in the zone and try and calm down, keep your heart rate down and really execute what you just did before. Definitely hard to do. I’m glad I was able to put myself in another good position to get out front again in the second race.

What about just the fact of being allowed to line back up? Did you have a question about that in your mind at the time?

I was thinking about it. I’ve never seen it done in supercross; I don’t believe. I don't know if they were waiting on a call or whatever, but it was a while, so I was kind of just wondering what was going on out there. You don’t want to let the heart rate go down and not be ready to race. I was in a hurry to get back out there. I was sweating. I guess they were making a call or something, so it was just a long time on the gate. It was good to see that he was there ready to race.