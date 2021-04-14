Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Weege Show Atlanta 2 Wrap Up

April 14, 2021 1:30am | by:

In one of the most spectacular crashes and recoveries of all-time, Cameron "Wackers" McAdoo salvaged a podium in the 250 class of the Atlanta 2 Supercross, while Ken Roczen did some rebounding of his own. Jason Weigandt (and Steve Matthes) discuss a wild evening in Atlanta.

The Weege Show Supercross post race (show) is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. Not made of gold but you'd think they are when you notice plusher suspension with better bottoming resistance. Race Tech also offers high-tech digital CNC porting as part of its extensive array of engine services. Go to RaceTech.com and go get some.

