Watch: Cameron McAdoo's Wild Atlanta 2 Explained

Cameron McAdoo's gritty ride to finish third in the 250SX main event at Atlanta 2 will long be remembered as one of the most determined championship efforts in a long time. His violent crash that initially brought out a red flag was hard to watch and it was unfathomable to believe McAdoo would be okay to restart the race. He did though, and somehow he managed to land on the box.

Some confusion continues to be raised, however, as to whether McAdoo causing the red flag and then being allowed to restart was legal. We dive into how this whole event played out on today's episode of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing.

*Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.