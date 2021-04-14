Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Atlanta Supercross 2 Highlights

April 14, 2021

The last Tuesday supercross race of 2021 provided plenty of storylines as Monster Energy AMA Supercross invaded Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time in three days. Whether it was Cameron McAdoo's crazy night, Justin Cooper snagging a clutch win, or Ken Roczen taking a big chunk out of Cooper Webb's points lead, Atlanta 2 had plenty to watch.

Check out NBC Motorsports' extended highlights of the second round at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

