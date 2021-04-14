Round Five of GNCC Racing Returns to Union County, South Carolina

Morgantown, West Virginia—This weekend, April 17 and 18, the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is set to invade Union County, South Carolina for the second time this year as round five, Dunlop Tires Tiger Run, will be held at the Big Buck Farm.

On Saturday, the Pro ATVs will take to the trails at 2 p.m. with WFR/GBC Tires/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler looking to earn his fourth-straight win. Fowler currently leads the points standings, and he is hoping to keep his momentum rolling into the fifth round of the 2021 season. However, Fowler has a handful of eager XC1 Pro riders who are ready to end his win streak he will have to hold off this weekend.

After finishing second at the previous round, Action Off-Road/Kenda/Tely Energy Racing’s Cole Richardson is ready to strike. Richardson currently sits fourth in the points, and he is ready to continue battling at the front of the pack to improve his standings. With a couple podium finishes under his belt, he’s ready to go for that number one spot this weekend.

Earning his first podium finish of the year at the last round was OBOR/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed Adam McGill. This weekend McGill will aim to once again battle up front, with hopes of earning that number one spot after two-hours of intense racing.