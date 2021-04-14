Kailub Russell Suffers Broken Jaw and Ribs, Uncertain for Pro Motocross

Eight-time GNCC champion Kailub Russell was recently announced as a second rider in the 250 Class for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing effort in the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Unfortunately, today Russell announced a major setback to his plans after a practice crash in California this week resulted in three broken ribs and a broken jaw.

As Russell explains, “Spent yesterday morning riding Pala, we had just found a good setting I was comfortable with and working into trying to pick up the pace. I lost the front end just before this big roller and my clutch hand came off the bike and I whiskey throttled clear into the fence. I was unconscious until the ambulance arrived, was diagnosed with 3 broken ribs and a broken jaw. (Which is wired shut now.)”