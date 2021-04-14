GNCC Racing Announces Landmark eMTB Event

The 2021 Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series kicked off on Saturday, March 13, with the General GNCC in Washington, Georgia, to a revitalized roster of 88 racers – double the entries over last year’s inaugural round. Specialized rider Charlie Mullins, two-time AMA GNCC eMTB National Champion, took the win over an impressive field of 15 pro athletes, many of them new to the series.

With the announcement of the FIM North American Championship status, the pro field will no doubt boom. In fact, the event will feature a “Canadian Compound” to welcome our friends to the north - the Ontario Action Sports Association (OASA) and its athletes. Canadian riders who wish to compete should contact the OASA at info@oasa.club for details on licenses and support in the Canadian Compound at the event.

“We are extremely happy to host the 2021 FIM North American Championship at round seven of the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series at Loretta Lynn’s,” said Carrie Russell, Racer Productions CEO. “Our eMTB series has seen unprecedented growth in its second full year of competition and now the addition of a $10,000 Pro Purse will make it one of the most prestigious eMTB events in the world. Having the event in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will show our world class athletes and state-of-the-art eMTB equipment.”