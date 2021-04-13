Yoshimura Presents Heritage, A Film on Steve Caballero

Film/Text by Yoshimura

Yoshimura is proud to present Heritage, a film about the world of Steve Caballero. A World Famous skateboard professional, “Cab” has been a legend in the skate scene for 4 decades now. Check out how he uses Motocross and Mountain Biking to keep pushing boundaries and who inspires him everyday to defy the limits no matter what age. We are honored to call him a friend of ours.

Yoshimura and Steve Caballero have… Heritage.