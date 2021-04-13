Roczen jumping back into striking distance in 450 points somehow pales in comparison to the drama in the 250 class, where Cameron McAdoo endured one of the wildest crashes in supercross history—no exaggeration—when he endoed a jump and then got caught in his flipping bike, which actually shot up upwards and on top of the over-under tunnel. At that moment, McAdoo looked down and out while title rival Justin Cooper checked out up front. Then the race was red flagged while McAdoo was down, but he was able to get up, received medical clearance from the Alpinestars Medics, and get back to the gate for the restart. Poetically, McAdoo shot into the lead briefly on the restart, but Garrett Marchbanks block passed him, which allowed Cooper and Nate Thrasher to get by. Cooper settled things back down by checking out again, while McAdoo ran as high as second before the adrenaline started to wane.

“The crash was obviously crazy, I hit my leg really, really bad and I couldn’t move it,” said McAdoo. “I was struggling to get my leg back moving and do my best to get up and get to my bike. I had the medics saying, “No, you probably shouldn’t” but they helped me down the jump. I got back to my bike and I told them I wanted to race. [Doctor] Bodnar came over and they checked me out thoroughly. I passed all the tests. My bike was mangled. The mechanics did the best they could—taping shrouds on, zip tying stuff, my bars were really rolled back. I didn’t realize it that much until I was leading, but yeah, it was tough, a tough race. Five minutes in when the adrenaline wore off, I realized how beat up I was, and I’m pretty sore now.”

McAdoo’s heroic ride got the accolades, but Cooper garnered his own kudos with the win.

“Always when you’re winning a race and it’s red flagged it’s hard to regroup and do the same thing. It’s hard to go back-to-back and do it again, especially in the main event where the pressure is there. I just saw the crash and I’ve never seen a crash that gnarly," said Cooper. "Props to him for being able to get up under his own power. But back to my mindset, you have to put yourself back in the zone, calm down, get the heart rate down. And I was able to do it.”