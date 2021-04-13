We’re getting down to the nitty gritty in the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Four races remain in the 450 championship, and Cooper Webb is beginning to put this thing into the vice grips, stretchinig his gap to 22 over Ken Roczen. Webb isn’t in full management mode yet, though, as he finished third here on Saturday and was not happy with his riding. Webb says he still wants to go fast and win races, we’ll see if a second shot on this track will see him move faster.

Eli Tomac was the big winner on Saturday, but it took all the way down to the last lap to get Chase Sexton for the lead, and only after Sexton got held up by a lapped rider. Plus, Aaron Plessinger was pulling away from the field early in the race before he crashed. Plessinger said he started to back it down and try to manage his lead, and that’s what cost him. For both Sexton and Plessinger, valuable lessons learned leading laps in 450SX. Is another generation of riders about to make a breakthrough? Tomac, certainly, hopes he can stop the kids again. We shall see.

Meanwhile Ken Roczen struggled to ninth, hurting his championship bid against Webb. Dylan Ferrandis logged an incredible race from last to fifth, Jason Anderson rode well and finished fourth, and Justin Barcia showed promised but crashed in his heat race and in turn one of the main event. Lots of other riders looking to get into the mix here.

In the 250s, rookie Nate Thrasher shocked everyone with a big win. Thrasher’s previous career-best was a ninth. Then he won and won with a big margin! Meanwhile, the three title combatants had their issues. Justin Cooper crashed hard in his heat race but toughed out a second, Cameron McAdoo crashed in the main but hung on for third. Hunter Lawrence went down in turn one and came back for seventh. Three races remain for 250SX West points, (two here in Atlanta and an East/West shootout in Salt Lake City).

Seth Hammaker’s chain fell off during the roll lap in 250 seeded practice. He got a new chain and got to log a few laps. Justin Cooper jumped to the front of the field ahead of Hunter Lawrence and immediately ran a 3-3-3 ryhthm before the supercross triple on the first lap. But Hunter Lawrence took the top spot away on the third lap. Then McAdoo threw down a heater to take the top spot. Cooper started experimenting with a bigger combo in the rhythm lane after the whoops. He ended up locking in the top time. Remember what we said about this being more like the usual supercross? Cooper has topped every session this year besides the one practice on Saturday.