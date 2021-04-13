Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Moto Marketing Podcast Ep. #71: RotoMoto

April 13, 2021 11:30am | by:
Listen: <em>Moto Marketing Podcast</em> Ep. #71: RotoMoto

The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by fantasy moto expert Donny, the creator and the brains behind the popular YouTube and Twitter account RotoMoto. RotoMoto has gained quite a bit of attention this supercross season for its tips and tricks when it comes to picking your PulpMX Fantasy team.

View RotoMoto's YouTube page (RotoMoto)

View RotoMoto's Twitter account (@rotoxmoto)

View RotoMoto's Instagram account (@rotoxmoto)

View RotoMoto's Facebook account (@RotoXMoto)

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now