Watch: Season 5, Episode 5 of Red Bull Moto Spy

Travis Pastrana joins this Moto Spy episode to discuss “one of the best years in supercross history” as KTM’s Cooper Webb and Honda’s Ken Roczen enter the second half of the series in Arlington in their head-to-head battle for the 2021 AMA 450 Supercross Championship. While Webb takes the championship lead, Roczen seeks insight from another former champion in Ryan Dungey to get back to his early season form and chase down the Webb Wagon.