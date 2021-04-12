“I thought I saw the white flag. I thought the race was over, and I saw Eli keep going. I was like, ‘The race isn’t over.’ So, I rolled the next jump, and then obviously the race was over after that,” said Sexton. “[With] Cade, I just went inside trying to just get around him really quick. I knew Eli was right there. So, in that next corner it was pretty vulnerable to stop before that double and block pass. So, I wanted to get through those two corners really quick.”

While Sexton was quick to explain his side of the situation, aesthetics still were such that Clason certainly received the ire of some fans who felt Clason had just cost Sexton his first race victory. Just like with Wilson back in Houston, fans immediately bombarded Clason’s social media accounts with negative comments.

Clason explained his side with Steve Matthes after the race. Essentially, he was getting blue flags for a long time without anyone actually being that close to him. Then Sexton made up a ton of time in the sand rollers and got right behind Clason suddenly.

“I was getting the blue flags for sure, but I would say I was getting the blue flags for three laps,” said Clason. “For about a lap and a half it was steady blue flags, and I looked around and they weren’t anywhere near me. Then they started waving it harder. Before the back set of whoops by the mechanic’s area, I looked back as went we went over the tunnel, and they still weren’t that close. I’m like, “Alright, they’re not close to me, whatever.” And Freddie [Noren] was behind me, like two seconds or something, so we were in our own battle. I can hear other guys behind me, even though we wear ear plugs. I felt so bad. I mean, I was pretty harsh on Dean for that incident at Houston. I went back and watched the video, he was so far behind me going into that turn and into that section. I was in the berm, and obviously I’m going slower than he is, but the angle he was going, unless I just go straight up the berm, he’s going to hit me! I didn’t know he was that close to begin with. If he’s four bike lengths behind me, I’m not just going to stop and let him go by. If he sets that corner up a little different, gives me a rev, I’ll double out of the corner and then just roll the whole finishline section. I was battling for 17th, I know that’s not a big deal to those guys but it’s a big deal to me. I feel bad. I mean, I cost him a win, and probably more money than I’ll ever make in my entire moto career. It’s obviously a huge deal for him. I get it, he’s freaking out, too, and I’m just trying to do my own thing. As soon as he passed me, I still jumped the double and then I pinned it off the track.”