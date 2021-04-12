Results Archive
How to Watch: Atlanta 2

How to Watch Atlanta 2

April 12, 2021 2:30pm

The 14th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, April 13, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States131
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States127
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia118
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States108
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States107
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States296
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany274
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States260
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States227
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States200
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Atlanta 2 Supercross

Atlanta 2 Supercross Race Center

Atlanta 2 450SX Entry List

Atlanta 2 250SX West Entry List

Other Info

Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Atlanta 2 Supercross.

track map

The 2021 Atlanta 2 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Atlanta 2 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

animated track map

Race Day Schedule

Atlanta 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The 2021 Atlanta 2 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Atlanta 2 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.

