Just kind of going back over the break we had, what did you end up doing to practice to get ready for this event? Hopefully are you having fun with the sport still during that time off?

Yeah. Basically, in that time off I mainly rode outdoors, just to kind of get my feet wet. Obviously haven’t ridden outdoors on this brand of bike in a long time, and definitely not on a 450. So, the goal for me on the break was to try to get as much outdoor time in as we could, to an extent. I didn’t go to California to test. I kind of just rode a hybrid setup from my teammate. Then obviously rode two days before Atlanta, with the intention to have press day. So, one more day at home I think would have been nice, but obviously the way everything fell into place we didn’t get to ride press day. Honestly, I really am enjoying it. I know a lot of times people give me a hard time because I don’t show enough, I guess, emotion. I’m happy with where I’m at as far as where I train and the people that I surround myself with. We have a good time. We still take it serious. The move was a breath of fresh air for me. Results are getting better. I know it’s been a string of eighths, but each eighth has a different story behind it. There’s a lot of good out of the eighths. I am having a lot of fun, honestly, especially lately. Results are getting better. I’m feeling a little bit more comfortable kind of like I was before I got hurt, my rookie year in the 450 class. It never gets easy, but it seems to just happen a little bit more naturally and you just put yourself in better spots. So, I’m having a blast. It’s tough right now. It’s hard to put a smile on sometimes when things aren’t always going your way, but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Back in February you alluded to struggling a little bit with mental health and just struggling a little bit on and off the bike. Obviously, we’re a couple months back from that. How are you feeling with it? How is it all going? Is stuff getting turned around? More so on and off the bike, how are you feeling?

I think you’re the first one to really ask that question since it’s really been posted. I got a lot of mixed reviews on that. Just to clear it up now, mental health is definitely huge, and a lot of people struggle with it in different ways. In no means did I mean that I’m in a dark place, I don't want to be here type of way. It was more of I’m just struggling with demons as far as injury-related, not trusting what I’m doing, and just thinking too much about the past and what has happened in the past. So, it was more of a mental block for me and injury demons on my shoulder talking. Not so much that I'm depressed. I just had a lot of chatter going on in my brain. Since then, it has gotten better. I’ve talked to some people and figured out some things. Didn’t try to rush it. Obviously the sooner I could get it under control the better, but it’s one of those things that you can’t just click, and things get better. It’s an ongoing process, but it’s going in the right direction. That’s the other thing that I have to keep in mind. As much as I would just like to be back to tip-top shape and being closer to the front right away, it’s not realistic. So, I’m trying to keep my goals realistic. Things are getting better. My mental space is better. I’m trying to enjoy it. Even on the tough days I’ve got to remind myself that I’m doing what I wanted to do since I was a little kid. There’s little kids out there that would kill to be in the spot I’m in. It’s all in perspective. I’m just trying to keep it one thing at a time.

You’ve been a Goat MX Farm guy for so long. You’ve changed to 83 Compound. Now you’re riding with Jason Anderson. How has that changed everything?

Change is good when it’s needed. Changing all the time isn’t always a good thing. I had been at the Farm for a very long time, and it worked for a while and then people started going different directions, and then pretty soon I was just kind of there solo. For me personally, I just don’t like being solo. I don’t like doing that on my own. On a day where let’s say you’re running a 51-second lap time and you feel like that’s all I got, and then Jason comes out and Jason throws down a 49.9, then all of a sudden that 51 that I thought was as fast as I could go, next thing you know I’m doing 50.5. The elevated game is going to come out of you whether you want it to or not. I think having Jason around has been one of the most helpful things for me. He doesn’t really benefit too much from me because I'm usually chasing him around, but it helps me because I have someone there all the time who is pretty much faster than me every day. So, it gives me always something to chase and always something to work on. There’s a lot of things that Jason does really well on a motorcycle. I’m not surprised to see how fast he was going in that heat race when it’s slippery like that. I always tell him at home, when it’s dry, he’s so good because he’s very low RPM, he lets the mile an hour carry him through the corners, and he’s really good in the whoops as far as control. So, there’s a lot of things that I pay attention to when we ride and when I see him ride that I don’t say out loud. Also, having Byrner [Michael Byrne] as my track coach, and just the whole vibe there has been good. So, the change was I think necessary. Everything has worked out well.

Were you able to ride down there with Chad Reed a couple weeks ago? I saw he was doing a bit of stuff there.

Yup. Chad came down. The old man dusted off the boots for a couple days and rode with us. But mainly he just came down there for his kids. The kids were itching to ride. I told him, too bad they weren’t itching to ride when they owned it! That’s usually how it works. They had that nice place, and the kids had no interest in it, and then they sell it and they leave and then all of a sudden the kids want to ride all the time. But Chad was there. It’s always refreshing to have new people around. I get along with Chad. He has his two cents he likes to throw in every now and then. It’s always helpful stuff.

