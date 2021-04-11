Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Tue Apr 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Weege Show Atlanta 1 Wrap Up

April 11, 2021 12:20am | by:

Was this race a mud race? Jason Weigandt literally walks and talks on the track to find out, and also gets some notes from the pits. It's the first Atlanta round of a triple-header at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Jason Weigandt is here with news and analysis on both classes.

The Weege Show Supercross post race (show) is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. Not made of gold but you'd think they are when you notice plusher suspension with better bottoming resistance. Race Tech also offers high-tech digital CNC porting as part of its extensive array of engine services. Go to RaceTech.com and go get some.

