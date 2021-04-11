We’ve obviously done Daytona a lot and that’s a really unique, special place. This one was like Charlotte back in the day before your time. Would you like to see more of these type of speedway races? Longer laps, more supercrossy? I don’t consider Daytona this kind of track, but do you want to do more of these?

[laughs] Eli Tomac likes these races, I just don’t know what everyone else thinks. That’s it. I feel like there is more room, just period. There’s more room. It’s more high-speed, so some guys might not like it, but there’s more room to make passes. You’re not stuck in one line in as many areas. Just a bigger track. So yes, I would like to have more but this year is unique where we’re going to have three here. Maybe one of these added on with Daytona would be cool.

We all joke about how your riding style really benefits a track like this, but as a 450 guy that is riding a bike to the absolute limit at certain times, how is that type of track where it’s bigger, the jumps are way, way bigger than what you guys are used to – is this easier for you guys to ride, or is it a completely different mindset than a 47 or a 50-second stadium track like we’ve seen this year? Does it allow you to really open up more and change a lot of stuff and feel more comfortable, or is it completely different?

It’s just different. It had more room in general, at least in my opinion. Like I said, we had two lines in the whoops. I think most of us started on the right side of the whoops in that longer set by the finish, and then as the race went on, we were able to move over to the left side and then we were skimming. So that was nice. Just more room. We had good room in the sweeper turn after that. For the motorcycle, it’s more room, period. That’s all I’ve got to say.

