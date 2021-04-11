With you now on 450’s, what is it like on a track like this? What are you looking for during the sight lap, and especially on a track this large where it’s impossible to memorize all of the different conditions?

For me, I was watching Nate [Thrasher] in the 250SX class getting through the whoops pretty well. My main focus was trying to find a line, if there was one, that’s smoother than the rest in the whoops that you could do every lap. Like I said, our mains are pretty long. Obviously tonight wasn’t as many laps. For me, I look for just a good whoops pass and a nice line through there that will be repeatable, and you can do every lap. So that was one thing I looked for. As well as just how the transitions are on the track, because tonight it was obviously pretty soft. They go out there and groom it, so it kind of covers up the really soft spots. So, I was looking for that as well. Overall, I feel like this kind of track suits me with the ruts and whatnot. I haven’t really raced a track [with ruts] this year. I missed all three Indy’s that were pretty rutted. But overall, I feel like I mesh well with ruts. I grew up in Illinois in the Midwest where we have all conditions. So, for me, I felt like the track suited me. Like Eli said, it has a lot more room and it’s a little bit more open compared to what we’re used to racing on. I feel like it just creates more lines and more separation. I think the track was good. Obviously, it came around really well for our main event. We were pretty close to where we qualified at, timewise. I’m looking forward to Tuesday.

You mentioned that the track came around really well. Given the amount of rain that we had today and everything else, were you kind of surprised that it got as good as it was for the main events?

To be honest, yes. We had probably a four-hour break in-between our only qualifying session and the heat races. It was I would say raining pretty much the whole time at a decent rate. So, for me, I thought the track was going to be standing water at least with the heat races and maybe come around okay by the main event. But by no means I thought we were going to be skimming the whoops and doing pretty much everything we were doing in practice. I feel like the track workers did a really good job. I feel like this dirt in general soaked up the rain pretty well having that Georgia clay. It’s red and it gets pretty sticky. So, I felt like the track was really good in the main event. Like I said, I think it was almost normal. Hopefully, we can keep that up and hopefully the moisture stays in the dirt for the rest of these rounds.

Also, with the main events getting shortened, would you have preferred that it had stayed longer? That may have been a TV call or something like that, but would you have preferred it go the full length?

Yeah. For me, it didn’t really matter. Eli was obviously coming pretty hard in the late stage of that race. So, when I was leading, I was like, “I wish this thing was over now.” It was pretty close. I don't know what the total time was because I haven’t looked at it, but I feel like it had to have been pretty close. When you come by, the track is so long that when you come by it, say if the race was normal you came by it [the finish line] at 19:55, it would be almost a 24-minute main event. So, I think that’s why they cut it down to 18 minutes. I don't think it really had anything to do with the track, but just trying to limit it going over by a whole bunch. It had to have been somewhere close to 20 minutes tonight. [Note: Total race length was 20 minutes and 45 seconds]. It wasn’t really a huge deal. But for me, it doesn’t really matter.

