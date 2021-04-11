Cooper Webb didn’t have the easiest of days at the Atlanta 1 Supercross. A fifth-place finish in his heat race raised a few eyebrows as the start was going to be so critical on the slippery, damp racetrack. But Webb, like he has done so many times this year, optimized his positioning on the start and was rewarded with a second-place start. He wasn’t happy with his riding, though, but it still ended up being a good event on paper since his championship rival Ken Roczen went down in the first corner. Webb coasted in a third-place finish to extend his championship lead.

The media spoke with Webb via Zoom following the race.

Racer X: Obviously, the race strategy changed with Kenny’s starts. After Kenny got a bad start, you weren’t charging maybe towards the end of the race there. Was that part of the bike or just already how comfortable you felt during the race?

Cooper Webb: Honestly, I wasn’t really thinking about too much. I saw he was pretty far back, so in my mind, it was kind of a sigh of relief, I guess. I put myself in a great opportunity to be up front. Honestly, I kind of rode like crap, to be honest. Was struggling with some lines and just kind of riding tight and made a lot of mistakes. So, at the end of the day, I was happy to still be on the podium. Kind of felt like I left a lot out there, though. I felt like I was in a great situation and didn’t take advantage of it. So, a little bummed on that aspect, but overall, the big picture, it was great for the points. To be on the podium on a day that you’re struggling is always a huge plus, so we’ll take it.

A lot of talk lately about the mind games and where you and Kenny are at mentally, whether you’re inside his head or not. It was the focus of the latest Red Bull Moto Spy series. At the end of that thing, Kenny made a comment about it just takes one of these guys to have a bad race and I’m back in it. That kind of made me feel a little like, “He’s already out of it unless one of you has a bad race, almost.” What do you think about that comment? I may be looking too much into it.

You never know. I know where I’m at mentality-wise and moving forward what I need to be at with these races left. Obviously, when it comes down to later in the season it’s easier to overthink. I’m just doing what I can and trying to get those good starts, like I did in the main, and put myself up front and honestly contend for wins still, I feel. That’s the goal. It’s hard to say. We’ve heard all kinds of comments from him this year, so you don’t know what he’s thinking. I know what I’m thinking and my strategy, and I guess that’s all I really try to focus on.