Race Day Feed: Atlanta 1

Injury Updates

Brandon Hartranft is out for this race for what his Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki team says is a "minor injury." Hardy Munoz went down hard in the first practice and his Nuclear Blast Yamaha team announced he is out for tonight. Benny Bloss is out. "Gave it a go in the first practice and my ankle just isn’t ready yet," wrote Bloss on Instagram. "Hoping to be back soon! Good luck to my teammates tonight!"

Justin Bogle is out for tonight, he crashed in the whoops early in practice and looked to be holding his wrist. But he wasn't in the fast 40 anyway--and now the final practice has been cancelled.

Practice Cancelled

Yes, due to the rain and the threat of rain, the final practice session was cancelled today. We have not seen a hard downpour but clearly the goal is to make the track as good as possible for tonight and cut back on the ruts and bumps. It's an interesting scenario because this might be the one track the riders might really need more time to learn it.

Heat Races

So here’s the question. How bad will the mud be? It drizzled throughout the afternoon, but the rain stopped and the sun came out just before the night show began. The track honestly looked pretty good from a distance, but as soon as the gate dropped you could tell what we were in for. Guys couldn’t jump the jumps and crashes and pileups started breaking out everywhere.

Seth Hammaker holeshot the first 250SX heat but bobbled trying to double, so Robbie Wageman grabbed the lead. Justin Cooper went over the bars and found himself in dead last. Hammaker took the lead back but then crashed, leaving Mitchell Harrison in the lead. Hammaker took it back. Then Cooper, who was dead last early, started making up time in huge chunks. Simply, he started trying to jump the bigger jumps and he made them, and with that he made up absolutely massive time. Cooper came from last to get to second on the final lap and started pressing Hammaker for the lead, then he bobbled in the whoops. Cooper kept jumping things and caught back up to Hammaker, but finished a close second. His final lap was eight seconds faster than anyone else! Hammaker, though, was the winner.

“It’s super difficult, definitely slick underneath,” said Hammaker. “Just a slick base so it’s going to be tough all night. Going to have to figure out some good lines, hopefully we can do that in the main and run away with it.”

Wageman ended up getting docked six positions for cutting the track early in the race, which put Gared Steinke the final transfer into the main. Stank Dog!