Race Day Feed: Atlanta 1

Welcome to Atlanta Motor Speedway and a whole new look for Monster Energy Supercross. Atlanta is a traditional and legendary stop for this circuit, but those races took place at Fulton Country Stadium, the Georgia Dome or Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Now we’re at the big NASCAR track about 40 minutes south of downtown, and the room on the infield allows for a super-sized supercross track. A lap of this track is 5000 feet long, compared to about 1800 for an average supercross track. There’s 14,0000 cubic yards of dirt here, which is nearly triple the amount of a normal supercross track. Lap times will be over 1:30, it seems. Plus, we have rain in the forecast, including a slight drizzle before practice began. But hey, if it does rain, we have two more chances at a dry race since we’ll be back again on Tuesday and Saturday. Yup, everything is super sized about this race.
It’s not Daytona, though. Daytona’s sand makes for a hybrid supercross/motocross feel, this has red Georgia clay and the obstacles are pure supercross.
You know the score. Cooper Webb is rolling right now after sweeping Arlington and Orlando (and finishing second at Daytona, so that’s 1-1-2-1-1-1 scores) and holds a 15-point lead over Ken Roczen. Eli Tomac is 41 back.
Justin Cooper holds a small lead over Cameron McAdoo and Hunter Lawrence in 250SX West.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|275
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|260
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|234
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|214
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|183
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|108
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|106
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|102
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|93
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|93
First Practice
Today's free practice was cancelled due to the threat of rain. Riders will practice twice in two timed sessions.
In the 250 Group B, it was a Suzuki show with three RM-Z250s of Derek Drake, Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz in action (all three have spent time on the sidelines with injury this year). Also Ryan Sipes is back on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas. “The General” also raced Daytona. Sipes had the fastest times in this B session, but he also overjumped one of the massive doubles and landed hard into the flat. This track features huge jumps, we’d presume to help slow speeds on the long straights.
In the C group, Gared “Stank Dog” Steinke jumped to the top, with Blaine Silveria and Jared Lesher third.
Seth Hammaker was ripping early in this session, with huge entrance speed into the first set of whoops and the fastest lap time early. Then Cameron McAdoo and Stylez Robertson moved into the top two spots, with McAdoo the first under the 1:40 mark. McAdoo kept pushing and then nearly looped out in a big rhythm. He slammed on the rear brake to bring it back down and bounced off the track. He didn’t go down, and his lap time held up with a huge gap over the rest of the field. This is the first time someone has topped Justin Cooper in a practice session this year. This time he was second ahead of Lawrence, Chris Blose and Hammaker.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Gared Steinke
|01:48.2720
|Woodland, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Blaine Silveira
|01:50.7100
|Lemoore, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jared Lesher
|01:51.4170
|Elderton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Logan Boye
|01:51.7440
|Cape Coral, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Cory Carsten
|01:52.4590
|Bayville, NJ
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryan Sipes
|01:41.4770
|Vine Grove, KY
|GasGas MC 250F
|2
|
Sean Cantrell
|01:44.2850
|Murrieta, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|3
|Dominique Thury
|01:44.3680
|Schneeberg
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Derek Kelley
|01:45.2460
|Riverside, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|
Dilan Schwartz
|01:45.7890
|Alpine, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|01:39.1850
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Justin Cooper
|01:39.6100
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:41.2890
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Chris Blose
|01:41.5170
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|01:41.8440
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
Anderson was the first rider on track of the 450s, but he over jumped the finish line badly—which many, many riders are doing—and that allowed Cooper Webb to shoot by. Roczen logged a fast early time, but then Tomac logged a flyer to top it…only to immediately be topped by Aaron Plessinger! Roczen then set up another fast lap, but everyone had to slow down when Justin Bogle went down in the whoops, leading to some yellow flags. Times kept dropping and Anderson and Chas Sexton moved into the top two spots. Plessinger looked to log one more fast one but didn’t get a good run through the whoops, which ended his bid. Anderson ended the session in the top spot. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna man has been much better in the second half of this season.
In the 450 B session, Alex Ray held the top time early. Look, we’re a little worried about A-Ray getting sketchy on a big, fast track with huge obstacles like this, but he held it together. Then it finally started to rain. Couldn’t keep away from it forever. Josh Hill, in his first race this season and a return to 450SX after a few 250 appearances last year, took over the top time, but A-Ray took it back late.
In the 450 C group, Mason Kerr, Bubba Pauli and Justin Rodbell led the field. Collect that Kawi contingency, boys!
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|01:37.7260
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|01:37.9910
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|01:38.5610
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|01:38.8700
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Dean Wilson
|01:39.0170
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Alex Ray
|01:45.4030
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Josh Hill
|01:46.2850
|Yoncalla, OR
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cade Clason
|01:48.0690
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|
Fredrik Noren
|01:48.1840
|Lidköping
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Joan Cros
|01:48.8900
|Manlleu
|Kawasaki KX450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Mason Kerr
|01:55.6170
|Altoona, IA
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Theodore Pauli
|01:56.8100
|Edwardsville, IL
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|
Justin Rodbell
|01:57.0080
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Robert Piazza
|01:58.7340
|Easton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Scott Meshey
|02:00.0440
|Zephyrhills, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
Injury Updates
Brandon Hartranft is out for this race for what his Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki team says is a "minor injury." Hardy Munoz went down hard in the first practice and his Nuclear Blast Yamaha team announced he is out for tonight. Benny Bloss is out. "Gave it a go in the first practice and my ankle just isn’t ready yet," wrote Bloss on Instagram. "Hoping to be back soon! Good luck to my teammates tonight!"
Justin Bogle is out for tonight, he crashed in the whoops early in practice and looked to be holding his wrist. But he wasn't in the fast 40 anyway--and now the final practice has been cancelled.
Practice Cancelled
Yes, due to the rain and the threat of rain, the final practice session was cancelled today. We have not seen a hard downpour but clearly the goal is to make the track as good as possible for tonight and cut back on the ruts and bumps. It's an interesting scenario because this might be the one track the riders might really need more time to learn it.
Heat Races
So here’s the question. How bad will the mud be? It drizzled throughout the afternoon, but the rain stopped and the sun came out just before the night show began. The track honestly looked pretty good from a distance, but as soon as the gate dropped you could tell what we were in for. Guys couldn’t jump the jumps and crashes and pileups started breaking out everywhere.
Seth Hammaker holeshot the first 250SX heat but bobbled trying to double, so Robbie Wageman grabbed the lead. Justin Cooper went over the bars and found himself in dead last. Hammaker took the lead back but then crashed, leaving Mitchell Harrison in the lead. Hammaker took it back. Then Cooper, who was dead last early, started making up time in huge chunks. Simply, he started trying to jump the bigger jumps and he made them, and with that he made up absolutely massive time. Cooper came from last to get to second on the final lap and started pressing Hammaker for the lead, then he bobbled in the whoops. Cooper kept jumping things and caught back up to Hammaker, but finished a close second. His final lap was eight seconds faster than anyone else! Hammaker, though, was the winner.
“It’s super difficult, definitely slick underneath,” said Hammaker. “Just a slick base so it’s going to be tough all night. Going to have to figure out some good lines, hopefully we can do that in the main and run away with it.”
Wageman ended up getting docked six positions for cutting the track early in the race, which put Gared Steinke the final transfer into the main. Stank Dog!
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|3 Laps
|2:09.326
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Justin Cooper
|+00.558
|2:01.606
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|+15.006
|2:17.454
|Lansing, MI
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Kyle Peters
|+16.597
|2:16.015
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Cedric Soubeyras
|+23.743
|2:19.068
|Entraigues Sue
|GasGas MC 250F
McAdoo and Lawrence battled for the lead early in heat two, McAdoo emerged with the number-one spot but Lawrence got around him by doubling near the NASCAR pit lane. Then McAdoo went for a wild ride and crashed off the top of the tunnel jump. Luckily he was not hurt but that took the wind out of his sails, and left his bar mounts twisted. Lawrence hung on for a relatively easy win. Marchbanks and Blose were next, then McAdoo.
“Most definitely the track was pretty deceiving how slick it was," said Lawrence. "It looked good but we got a fair bit of rain. I definitely have a fair bit of mud experience but it’s been a long time since since I’ve ridden in this, since I moved to the States. But my experience did help for sure.”
On the first lap of the race, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Nate Thrasher and Jarrett Frye went down in separate crashes. Thrasher logged an amazing comeback and charged all the way back to tenth and nearly picked off Coty Schock for the final transfer into the main.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|4 Laps
|2:02.320
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+05.866
|2:00.863
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Chris Blose
|+11.832
|2:04.993
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|+21.040
|2:04.633
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|+22.058
|2:02.464
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Honda CRF250R