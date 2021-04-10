Injury Updates for Atlanta 1

Some last-minute news here from Atlanta practice, as the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki has announced that Brandon Hartranft is out with a "minor injury" but hopes to be back for round 14, which takes place on Tuesday. That must be a very minor injury, in that case. Another Suzuki team, Bar-X Suzuki, has several riders back under the tent, with Derek Drake making his season debut after a femur injury suffered in the off season. Plus Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz, who were both hurt early in the season, are back in action as well, making for three Suzuki RM-Z250s on the track today.

KTM had not confirmed Marvin Musquin's status for the race but we saw him checking on the track this morning, so it appears he is, as KTM would say, ready to race.